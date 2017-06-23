Judge Rules Prosecutor Pascoe, Documents To Remain In Quinn’s Investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday, a local judge ruled on multiple motions related to Rick Quinn’s indictment.

“I do not see that the integrity of the judicial system has been compromised,” Honorable Judge R. Knox McMahon said.

Judge Knox McMahon denied multiple motions brought by Rick Quinn’s defense team arguing the attorney-client privilege was breached.

Quinn’s requests include having prosecutor David Pascoe disqualified from the prosecution team, appointing a new investigative team, and having all documents from the raid in March returned.

“The disqualification of the prosecution team… That motion is denied,” Judge McMahon said.

Judge McManus says the prosecution team has taken this task very seriously, and he finds no deliberate misconduct in the evidence provided to him.

Former House majority leader Rick Quinn was indicted for two counts of misconduct while in office.

Quinn is accused of receiving $4.5 million from lobbyists.

Representative Rick Quinn gave a brief statement after the hearing saying this is the first step in a long process to win his name back and his reputation of integrity and honesty.

Representative Jim Merrill and Senator John Courson have also been indicted but are out on bond.

Representative Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to misconduct back in 2014.

“And That is the duty and responsibility of a judge. To rule on the record… and that’s a quote from the honorable United States Supreme Court Justice Sonja Sotomayor. And that’s what I have done in this regard,” Judge McMahon said.

Pascoe will remain as special prosecutor and all documents recovered from the raid in March can still be used in the investigation.