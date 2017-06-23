Lexington Police release sketch of suspect wanted for attempted robbery of elderly victim

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who attempted a strong arm robbery of an elderly victim.

Just after 4 p.m. on June 22, police say the suspect approached an elderly 88-year-old victim at the Quality Inn located in the 300 block of West Main Street and pressed an unknown object to the back of the victims head and attempted to take the victims wallet.

The subject fled on foot through the parking lot without taking any valuables from the victim, police say.

The subject was described as a black male in his late teens to early 20’s, short hair, clean cut look, approximately 5’9 – 6’0 tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red tee shirt and dark pants.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.