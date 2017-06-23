Major League Fishing enters final day of competition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Major League Fishing will continue its seventh season of filming as 24 of the nation’s top anglers compete in the Bass Pro Shop Summit Select presented by Ferguson in Columbia.

The television series features some of the biggest names in bass fishing and included Bassmaster Classic champions, Angler of the Year winners and title-holders from both the Bassmaster Elite Series and the FLW Tour. Anglers will compete across the lakes surrounding Lake Murray Country in six days of competition, culminating with the crowning of the first-ever Challenge Select champion.

For more information about the game, visit majorleaguefishing.com