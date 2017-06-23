NCSO: Suspects wanted for grand larceny, threw pills from car while leading deputies on chase

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two suspects are behind bars after surveillance video and forensic evidence linked them to the burglary of a Whitmire pharmacy.

Investigators say Neil Corey Trammell, 28, and Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, can be seen visiting Roche Pharmacy on June 20 acting suspiciously.

On Wednesday, Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle the suspects were in for unrelated traffic violations, but when they did the suspects allegedly led the officers on a chase.

During the pursuit, the suspects began throwing pills from the car, deputies say.

The suspects had more than 450 prescription pills and in excess of $5,000 in their possession at the time of their arrest.

The suspects will face a variety of charges in Kershaw County for the chase and drug possession.

Sheriff Lee Foster says that more arrests are expected. The men will be charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Trammell and Wilson will be brought back to Newberry County for a bond hearing at a later date.

“This is an excellent example of using hard work coupled with modern scientific techniques to be effective in today’s world,” said Sheriff Foster. “While you must implement emerging trends of forensics, you can never substitute it for the hard work it takes be effective in law enforcement.”

“This was an important investigation in many ways,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is a family run pharmacy that meets an important need for the Whitmire community with a long history of giving back to that community. But, it was also important because this was an incredibly large amount of drugs that could have a devastating effect if they were not located and removed from the streets.”

