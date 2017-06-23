Patrolman Killed in the Line of Duty Honored With Memorial Bridge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Nearly 50 years after a patrolman died in the line of duty, the Department of Public Safety honored him with a bridge.

Lawmakers passed a resolution to request the Department of Transportation name an overpass after the late patrolman Jimmy Traylor. DOT honored the resolution by designating the Jimmy A. Traylor Memorial Bridge on Lafayette Drive in Sumter. Highway Patrol says Traylor was a native of Fairfield County but was on duty in Sumter on Christmas Day in 1970 when he was shot and killed while assisting another patrolman with a high-speed chase. Traylor’s daughter Tracy said her family was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came out to celebrate her late father’s life.

“The outpouring of love and support today has been phenomenal. I expected there would be attendees but this is just above and beyond and I’m so appreciative of the love that the community is showing today,” said Tracy Traylor Player.

Signs designating the bridge were erected back in October. Officials moved the ceremony to June after Hurricane Matthew made landfall.

Friday’s celebration was held at Northside Memorial Baptist where Traylor was a member.