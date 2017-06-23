Quinn says judges’s ruling just minor setback

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Rep. Richard Quinn Jr. says a South Carolina judge’s decision to reject his request to kick the prosecutor off his case is just the first step to try to clear his name.

Quinn told reporters after Friday’s hearing that he cleared all the activities of his mail order business with ethics officials and the state attorney general’s office.

The Republican lawmaker is suspended from office after being indicted on charges of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he used campaign donations for personal profit.

Quinn’s lawyers had asked a judge to remove prosecutor David Pascoe because of documents seized in a March raid that they say included confidential information between Quinn and his attorneys.

Pascoe did not talk to reporters after the hearing.