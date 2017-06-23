RCSD: Vandal spray painted victim’s driveway, slashed tires

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A suspect is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after surveillance video captured the suspect spray painting derogatory language on the victim’s driveway.

Deputies say the incident occurred on June 19 at a home in the 300 block of Teague Oark Court.

The suspect also slashed the victim’s vehicle tires in a previous incident, deputies

