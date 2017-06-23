Search For Suspected Thieves

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia police have released surveillance pictures of three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and car theft.

According to CPD, around 2:30 Tuesday morning, on provident road, the suspects approached a man and demanded his car, wallet, cellphone and watch at gunpoint.

Authorities say one suspect hit the man in the head with the gun, even though the victim complied.

the man was not seriously injured and refused EMS.

A suspect then shot the gun in the air before driving away in the victim’s car, according to police.

The 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found abandoned on falling springs road the same day.

Police believe the suspects pictured below could be as young as 14 to 16 years old.

If you recognize any of the three suspects call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC