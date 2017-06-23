“Still More to Come” for Dozier After Going Undrafted

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – “We hope for the best and expect the worst.”

Asia Dozier, sister of former Gamecocks’ star PJ, spoke to a quiet crowd in their family’s hometown, surrounded by loved ones and former teammates. All had gathered ready to celebrate the Spring Valley alum’s next chapter of his career on NBA Draft Night.

Yet 60 picks over two rounds came and went without Dozier’s name attached to a selection.

The Carolina product didn’t join fellow former USC teammate Sindarius Thornwell on a draft card, or didn’t hear his name called by a member of the Association’s brass in Brooklyn. But PJ was smiling as he spoke following the end of the night, summarizing what his thoughts, feelings, and emotions.

Dozier discusses what’s next for him, sharing the night with friends and family, and the excitement of seeing Thornwell taken 48th overall in the draft, ending up with the Clippers.

UPDATE – Hours after the Draft, Dozier has a deal in place as an undrafted free agent in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

Undrafted rookie P.J. Dozier out of South Carolina has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2017