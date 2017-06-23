Two Arrests Made in Connection with Missing Lexington Woman’s Death

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Two people are in custody, charged in connection with the death of a missing Lexington woman.

Lexington County Deputies say Lee Anthony Corley, 37, faces murder charges in connection with the death of Alena Kennedy.

Kennedy has been missing for over a month.

Deputies say Corley killed Kennedy in his home sometime between April 18 and 21, this, according to an arrest warrant.

Harriet Leigh Coleman, 37, is also charged in connection with the death. She faces accessory to murder and desecrating human remains charges, say deputies.

“This isn’t the resolution we were hoping for when Alena’s family reported her as missing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve worked hard on this case in an effort to get them some answers and help them heal.”

According to the Sheriff, Kennedy was last seen at Corley’s home, in South Congaree, April 18.

Detectives say they got a break in the case when her remains were found June 16 on Old Two Notch Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher and forensic experts with the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified Kennedy’s remains through dental record comparison, say Deputies.

Courtesy Lexington County Detention Center