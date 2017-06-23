Workout to Honor Fallen Deputy/Soldier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dozens are set to honor a fallen hero with a workout on the Fourth of July at the State House.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is hosting the 5th Annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Event.

It’s in honor of Deputy Rawl who died in Afghanistan back in 2012 while serving in the SC National Guard.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will host the event on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

According to organizers, sign in will begin at7:00am on the Sumter Street side of the Statehouse (1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC). The workout will begin at 8:00am. The event honors one of our fallen heroes, Ryan Davis Rawl who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, and also recognizes all who served to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.