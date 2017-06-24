Victim Identified in Gas Station Shooting on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The victim of a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said, William D. Archie,25, died from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

According to Richland County deputies two people got into an argument at a BP gas station at the corner of Two Notch Road and Fontaine Road.

The argument turned physical and shots were fired around 3:00am, deputies say.

Archie was shot in the lower body and was driven to the 600 block of Hillcrest Drive.

An ambulance then took Archie to Palmetto Health Richland, where he was pronounce dead.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.