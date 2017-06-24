2 Women Charged in Concession Stand Burglary

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC(WOLO)- Two women are facing multiple charges in connection to the burglary of a concession stand at a Pelion sports complex.

Brittney McDaniel and Kayla Wallace were arrested Friday morning after a brief pursuit near Cooper Park, according to deputies.

“A deputy responded to a call of a burglary in progress and saw McDaniel and Wallace leaving the concession stand as he arrived at the park,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They jumped in their car and initiated a pursuit after the deputy activated his blue lights and siren.”

The brief chase ended on Pine Street. The deputy found an ax and a metal hook tool in the car with the women. He also located other items identified as property of the sports complex.

“The deputy also found open containers of alcohol and an unmarked bottle of prescription pills in the car,” Koon said.

Both women are charged with third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, open container of beer and liquor in vehicle, minor in possession of beer and liquor and possession of a schedule II narcotic.

Wallace has an additional charge of failure to stop for blue lights.