Despite Going Undrafted, Dozier Cheers Thornwell’s Selection

Despite not hearing his name called Thursday night, PJ Dozier was joined by family and friends cheering and celebrating the 48th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

His name wasn’t called. But Carolina teammate Sindarius Thornwell’s was.

While Dozier was just hours away from signing a free agent deal with Los Angeles Lakers, he summed up his excitement to see his friend and former teammate to be taken by the Bucks, then dealt to the Clippers for cash considerations.