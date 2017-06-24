Fireflies Drop 2nd-Straight in 2nd Half

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Luis Carpio produced his first three-hit game of the season in Columbia’s 5-4 loss to Kannapolis on Friday night. The two clubs combined to score six of the nine runs in the first inning alone. There were 6,612 fans in attendance at Spirit Communications Park – the 12th crowd of more than 6,000 this year.

Harol Gonzalez (L, 4-5) made his 12th start of the year for Columbia (0-2, 40-30) and faced early trouble against Kannapolis (2-0, 41-29). The righty yielded three runs and five hits in the first inning. Gonzalez battled back and pitched through the sixth on the mound. It’s the fifth straight start the 22-year-old has lasted at least six frames.

The Fireflies erased a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the first and tied the contest with three runs of their own. Andres Gimenez was hit by pitch to begin the stanza. Carpio crushed his first triple this year and scored Gimenez. After Jacob Zanon walked, the squad had runners at first and third. The home team took advantage of a Kannapolis miscue and added two more runs. Ali Sanchez reached safely on a throwing error from Intimidators third baseman Zach Remillard. His throw went past first base, scoring Carpio and Zanon.

Kannapolis broke the 3-3 tie in the fifth inning. Micker Adolfo hit a two-run homer over the left-field wall. The Intimidators kept this 5-3 edge heading into the eighth frame.

Columbia sparked a small rally in the bottom of the eighth. Zanon led off with his second walk of the game. He stole second base and then continued on to third after catcher Casey Schroeder’s throw sailed into centerfield. Zanon has reached base safely at least once in all six games he has played in with the Fireflies.

Taylor Henry and Cam Griffin tossed a total of three scoreless innings for Columbia out of the bullpen. Henry has pitched 7.1 scoreless innings over his last six appearances.

The Fireflies are back in action for game three of their four-game series against the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Thomas Szapucki (1-1, 3.86) makes his fourth start for Columbia. Yelmison Peralta is set to take the hill for Kannapolis.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m. You can also watch the game live on MiLB.tv.