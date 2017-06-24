First-Round Pick Schmidt Signs with Yankees

The New York Yankees announced Saturday afternoon that they had signed their first-round selection from this month’s MLB Draft, former Gamecocks pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

Carolina’s Friday starter from this past season came to terms with his new organization, agreeing to a signing bonus of $2,184,300. Taken with the No. 16 selection back on June 5, slot money is slated at $3,458,600. Schmidt is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery following a season-ending elbow injury to his pitching arm this spring.

Teams are allowed to use funds from a bonus pool to sign all their picks. The Yankees have a total amount of $6,912,800 to offer selections like Schmidt.

Clarke went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in his junior campaign before his injury.

