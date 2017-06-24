First-Round Pick Schmidt Signs with Yankees

Greg Brzozowski

The New York Yankees announced Saturday afternoon that they had signed their first-round selection from this month’s MLB Draft, former Gamecocks pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

Carolina’s Friday starter from this past season came to terms with his new organization, agreeing to a signing bonus of $2,184,300. Taken with the No. 16 selection back on June 5, slot money is slated at $3,458,600. Schmidt is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery following a season-ending elbow injury to his pitching arm this spring.

Teams are allowed to use funds from a bonus pool to sign all their picks. The Yankees have a total amount of $6,912,800 to offer selections like Schmidt.

Clarke went 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA in his junior campaign before his injury.

Share

Related

Despite Going Undrafted, Dozier Cheers Thornwell&#...
Gamecocks vs. Blowfish, USC Alumni Team Roster Ann...
Drafted! Thornwell Selected By Milwaukee Bucks In ...
Gamecocks Nominated for Best Team ESPY

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android