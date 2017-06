One Lane of Farrow Road Closed for Bridge Repair

RICHLAND, SC (WOLO)–If you plan to travel on Farrow Road, take not of a lane closure.

SC DOT crews are doing repair work on part of the bridge. The DOT has closed one lane on the Southbound Farrow Road Bridge.

Crews are expected to reopen the lane by 7am, Monday June 26,

The Northbound lanes are not affected.