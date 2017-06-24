Two Killed in Early Morning Wrecks on I-20 In Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of the persons killed in two early morning car accidents on I-20 Eastbound on Saturday.

Caleb Joseph Metz, 26, of North Augusta, S.C. died on scene at 4:00 a.m. from the injuries he received in the accident, Fisher said.

Troopers say when the vehicle Metz was driving headed westbound on I-20, it crossed over into the eastbound lanes, and was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle involved in the accident were all transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Metz was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

In another accident at 5:30A.M. at nearly the same location as the first, Fisher says that Keith D. Kennedy, 25, of Columbia died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

Kennedy struck the side of a Lexington County Fire Service fire truck that was rendering aid and assisting with the first accident, Troopers say.

Two Lexington County fire fighters and one Aiken County State Trooper were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Kennedy was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Autopsies will be performed today to determine the cause of the deaths.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate both accidents.