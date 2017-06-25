Man Believed to Have Drowned in Saluda River

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of a person believed to have drowned in the Saluda River near the Riverbanks Zoo Sunday.

Fisher says around 6:00p.m William John Leeman, 43, of Gaston was pulled from the water by an unknown person in a canoe and CPR was started.

Upon arrival of Lexington County EMS, Leeman was transported to Lexington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The case details are limited and the case remains under the investigation of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

This is the second drowning in the Saluda River this week.