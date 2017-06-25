Miss Columbia Crowned as Miss South Carolina 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Miss Columbia was crowned Miss South Carolina 2017 in front of a roaring crowd on Saturday night.

Suzi Roberts is a 23 year-old from Pawley’s Island. She attends the University of South Carolina.

She performed a lyrical dance to Greatest Love of All for the talent competition.

She won Swimsuit and Talent preliminary and Overall Talent Winner.

She will compete in the Miss America Pageant in September, 2017, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Miss america Pageant will air live on the ABC.