USC’s Webb Makes Perfect Big League Debut Saturday

Former Gamecocks pitcher Tyler Webb made his MLB debut Saturday with the New York Yankees in their 8-1 loss to Texas.

Entering with two outs in the seventh inning with the score 4-1, Webb recorded four outs, allowing zero baserunners, and struck out one. He had previously played this season with the organization’s Triple-A team, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. During his 2017 campaign in the minors, Webb made 21 appearances and threw 33.1 innings, going 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA. He struck out 47 and only walked three, allowing 33 hits.

Tyler was called up Thursday when the Yankees sent infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder down to AAA.

The Carolina alum was a 10th round draft pick by the club in 2013 out of the USC program, where he was a member of two College World Series championship teams. He holds a program record for 110 career appearances.

He’s one of two Gamecocks on the Yankees current roster. Fellow collegiate teammate Jordan Montgomery is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA in his rookie season in the Bronx.

New York also announced on Saturday they came to terms with and signed their most recent Gamecock alum, first-round pick from June’s MLB Draft, Clarke Schmidt.