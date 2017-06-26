Brooklyn Nets decline player option on former Tiger K.J. McDaniels

by: Bryson Allen-Williams

Columbia,SC- The Brooklyn Nets own a 2017-18 team option on guard K.J McDaniels that’s worth $3.47 million. According to reports the Nets won’t pick up the option. Since the Nets are declining the option, they likely won’t tender him a qualifying offer by June, and as a result he will become an unrestricted free-agent on July 1.

The Nets acquired McDaniel’s last year right before the trade deadline. In just 20 games with the Nets McDaniels averaged 14.7 minutes, 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. The former Clemson standout will more than likely find an NBA suitor because of his versatile defense that led players shooting 4.9% worse against him than league average.