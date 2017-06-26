Carlos Cortes Named To Baseball America Freshman All-America Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes has been named to the 2017 Baseball America Freshman All-America Team it was announced on Monday. Cortes hit .286 (48-for-168) in his first season with the Garnet & Black with a team-high 12 homers as well as 41 RBIs.

This is the third Freshman All-America honor for Cortes, who was also recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game A Freshman All-SEC selection earlier in the year, seven of his 12 homers came in SEC play with three of the 12 in the 2017 SEC Tournament as well as he also earned SEC All-Tournament Team accolades.

Cortes was South Carolina’s top hitter in conference play with a .327 average (32-for-98) in SEC contests with seven homers and 23 RBIs. In SEC play, he was seventh in the league with a .622 slugging percentage, ranked tied for ninth in homers and 13th in RBIs.