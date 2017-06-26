Blowfish get bananas win over Bananas Monday

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (Blowfish) — Lexington County came back home Monday night in search of their second straight win after a comeback win on the road Sunday afternoon.

The Blowfish set their sights on the Savannah Bananas, a team they fell to on the road this past Saturday 11-4. Tonight they reversed their fortunes on the Bananas in a way they haven’t tasted all season long.

After Savannah jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth, Lexington County stormed right back in the home half of the fourth.

Dom Cuoci (St. Joseph’s) slammed his second home run of 2017, a three run blast over the left field wall that gave the Blowfish a 3-1 lead. Lexington County added another run in the fourth when all was said and done.

Savannah struck right back in the top of the fifth to retake the lead. An RBI single from Anthony Brocato (St. Johns) cut the lead to 4-2 and an RBI double from John Cassala (Jacksonville) shrunk the Blowfish advantage to one. The Bananas added the tying run in the inning on a fielder’s choice that knotted the game up at 4.

The Bananas scored a run in the sixth, RBI double off the bat of Garrett Nelson (Long Beach State), and another in the seventh on a passed ball behind the dish.

Lexington County notched their first come from behind win Sunday afternoon and they would cash in on their second Monday evening.

It all started in the eighth when the Blowfish tied the game on a two out two run double from Kep Brown (Spartanburg Methodist) that knotted the game back up at 6.

Savannah went quietly in the top of the ninth but the Blowfish did not in the bottom of the inning.

The first two Blowfish were retired in order to start the inning but some late two out magic struck at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

Isaiah Maddela (Shorter University) started the rally off with a single to left field. After the two out single, Jared Williams (USC-Lancaster) reached on an error at shortstop that set the table for Nick Guimbarda (Presbyterian). Guimbarda didn’t waste any time and deposited the first pitch fastball down the line in left field to walk it off for the Blowfish.

The Blowfish only had seven hits and struck out 12 times but won the game 7-6 in come from behind fashion for the second straight evening.

Tomorrow night the Blowfish look for three straight as they head to Florence for the final time in the first half. First pitch from Sparrow Stadium is set for 7:05 and coverage on z93.1 The Lake will begin at 6:45 for the pregame show.