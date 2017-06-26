Kemba Walker receives NBA’s Sportsmanship Award

CHARLOTTE, NC – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy presented to the 2016-17 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner. The 27-year-old becomes the first Charlotte player to earn the accolade since the award’s inception following the 1995-96 season.

The annual award is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court and consistently displays the principles of sportsmanship, fair play and integrity. The trophy is named for former Detroit Pistons guard and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the award’s first recipient in 1995-96.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the NBA and my peers with an award that acknowledges that basketball is more than just a game,” said Walker. “This award celebrates my family, teammates, coaches and players throughout the league who helped teach me, and continue to exemplify, respect, sportsmanship and integrity on and off the court.”

Walker (Southeast) was one of six divisional finalists, joining the Toronto Raptors’ DeMarre Carroll (Atlantic), the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving (Central), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins (Northwest), the Golden State Warriors’ Shaun Livingston (Pacific) and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (Southwest).

A panel of five former players selected the six divisional finalists from a pool of team nominees.

A vote was cast from each player from all 30 NBA teams, with eleven points being awarded for a first place vote, nine for second, seven for third, five for fourth, three for fifth and one for sixth.

Below are the all-time winners of the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award:

YEAR PLAYER TEAM 1995-96 Joe Dumars Detroit Pistons 1996-97 Terrell Brandon Cleveland Cavaliers 1997-98 Avery Johnson San Antonio Spurs 1998-99 Hersey Hawkins Seattle SuperSonics 1999-00 Eric Snow Philadelphia 76ers 2000-01 David Robinson San Antonio Spurs 2001-02 Steve Smith San Antonio Spurs 2002-03 Ray Allen Seattle SuperSonics 2003-04 P.J. Brown New Orleans Hornets 2004-05 Grant Hill Orlando Magic 2005-06 Elton Brand L.A. Clippers 2006-07 Luol Deng Chicago Bulls 2007-08 Grant Hill Phoenix Suns 2008-09 Chauncey Billups Denver Nuggets 2009-10 Grant Hill Phoenix Suns 2010-11 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2011-12 Jason Kidd Dallas Mavericks 2012-13 Jason Kidd New York Knicks 2013-14 Mike Conley Memphis Grizzlies 2014-15 Kyle Korver Atlanta Hawks 2015-16 Mike Conley Memphis Grizzlies 2016-17 Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets