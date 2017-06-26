Lexington Mom Delivers 14 Pound Baby

Good things come in small packages, but sometimes the packages are not so small.

“The night before, we had the family do a guestimation of how big they thought the baby was going to be… nothing was anywhere close,” Arthur Keisler said, father of 14-pound Colin Keisler.

Cindy Richmond and Arthur Keisler are the proud parents of newborn Colin Austin Keisler, who is the largest baby clinicians can recall being born at the Lexington Medical Center.

“We knew it was going to be a big baby… but we were thinking 10-11 pounds. Then after the delivery, we were guessing 12, maybe 13. Then we had to get the scale in immediately and after that, we just went ecstatic. We haven’t seen a 14-pounder before,” Donna Hinton said, clinical coordinator for Labor Delivery.

The 14 pound and .04 ounce bundle of joy came as surprise to the family, that says having big babies doesn’t run in the family. According to statistics, the average weight of a newborn is about 7-point-5 pounds and right now newborn Colin is the average weight of a 4 or 5-month-old.

“I brought 0-3 and barely anything 3-6 and that’s what he’s wearing at this point,” Cindy Richmond said, mother of Colin. And what’re parents to do when all their newborn clothing is too small? Make a quick stop downstairs to the gift shop.

“I’m here to trying to find something that my son can fit into… and they’re like, ‘oh is he a preemie?’ and I’m like, no, he’s kind of the biggest baby ever born here. And they immediately started being very helpful to find an outfit he’d fit into,” Keisler said.

Colin was born by caesarean section and nurses say Richmond handled the delivery like a pro.

“Oh, she was just a trooper. No problem, she didn’t come in complaining, she’s just been a trooper the whole time,” Hinton said.

Lexington Medical Center says they deliver the highest number of babies in the Midlands with about 3,500 babies each year.

“When you feel like you’ve seen it all, something’s going to come through and blow you away but nothing like a 14 pounder,” Hinton said.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” Richmond said.