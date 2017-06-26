Person Injured in Early Morning Hotel Shooting

1/1 hotel shooting Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept.

Columbia, SC. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department continues searching for clues into what led to an early morning shooting Monday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Exchange Boulevard just after 5 this morning. Investigators say a female hurt during the incident is suffering from serious injuries.

As authorities continue their investigation, they’re asking anyone who has information that can help to call CrimeStoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with ABC Columbia News at we continue to monitor this developing story on air and online.