Shaw Airman found dead at home

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – An Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead in his off-base residence Sunday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the Airman is being withheld until 24-hours after next of kin notifications.

