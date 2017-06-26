Sports Greats Gather to Give Back at George Rogers’ Annual Gala

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – George Rogers is the only Heisman Trophy winner in Gamecocks football history. But he has plenty of company from Carolina when it comes to giving back and helping others.

On Sunday, the USC legend and former Saints and Redskins running back hosted his 26th annual “George Rogers Foundation Gala” at My Carolina Alumni Center. Celebrities like Dawn Staley, Marcus Lattimore, Herschel Walker, and Larry Holmes were some of an esteemed group on hand to help raise funds for students seeking financial aid in the Carolinas to attend college.

ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie served as master of ceremonies for the evening, which included a silent auction for various items of sports memorabilia, guest speakers, plus autograph and picture opportunities with the guests, including Rogers’ 1980 Heisman Trophy.

Festivities conclude Monday morning with a golf outing.