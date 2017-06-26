Tebow “Thankful” for Fireflies Opportunity, Promoted to St. Lucie

Former Heisman winner and college football superstar Tim Tebow started his first season of his pro baseball career right here in the Midlands. On Sunday, it was announced that his time as a member of the Fireflies has come to an end.

Tebow has been promoted from Class A Columbia to A-Advanced St. Lucie. He’ll be playing in his home state of Florida for the first time since he was the quarterback of the Gators in Gainesville.

Before taking part in his 64th and final game with the Fireflies, Tebow spoke with the media about his next opportunity and what he’ll take away from his experience in Columbia.