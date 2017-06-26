Thomas Szapucki Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Fireflies starting pitcher Thomas Szapucki was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25, the league announced. The 21-year-old struck out a season-high 10 batters in his start on June 25 against the Kannapolis Intimidators

Szapucki issued just two hits over six innings on Sunday. The 10 punch-out performance is no anomaly for the southpaw. Szapucki struck out 10 or more hitters in five of his nine starts in 2016. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, native led all short-season pitchers in 2016 with a 14.9 K:9 IP ratio. Over three seasons with the Mets, Szapucki owns a 2.23 ERA and has struck out 110 batters compared to just 27 walks.

Szapucki was drafted by the New York Mets in the 5th round of the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Dwyer High School. Baseball America calls Szapucki’s curveball the best in the Mets organization.

“My brother, Nicholas, introduced the grip to me,” Szapucki said of his curveball. “I stuck with the grip all throughout high school, started getting better at throwing it. It turned out to be a very good pitch for me.”

Szapucki is the second Firefly this season to garner a league award. Merandy Gonzalez was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month for April.