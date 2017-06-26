USDA: Recalled yummy spoonfuls chicken bites may contain bone fragments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSET) – Some frozen chicken bites are being recalled because they may contain pieces of bone.

The USDA announced the recall on June 24, saying the chicken may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically bone.”

Parent company Overhill Farms, Inc. says the yummy spoonfuls products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The following products are involved in the recall:

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

According to the USDA, the chicken bites were produced August 20, February 9, and April 25.

Officials say the products have establishment numbers “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They say a consumer complaint prompted the company to look into the products, and issue the recall.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Yummy Spoonfuls Customer Support, at (844)-986-6948. Media with questions about the recall can contact Katy Saeger, CEO of HARMONICA, at (310) 597-2337.