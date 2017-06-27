Blowfish beat RedWolves for third-straight win

FLORENCE, S.C. (Blowfish) — The Blowfish and the Florence RedWolves were two teams that were in two different directions coming into Tuesday night’s matchup in Florence.

The Blowfish were looking to send the Wolves into a seven game losing skid and take 6 of their last 7 ballgames.

It took every last out in the game but Lexington County knocked off Florence 5-4 at Sparrow Stadium.

The Blowfish drew first blood in the third on a two run double from Nick Guimbarda (Presbyterian) that plated Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State) and Mickey Dugan (Gardner-Webb). Guimbarda gave Lexington County a 2-0 lead and also extended his hitting streak to 7 straight games.

Florence came right back in the bottom of the third when Tyler Webb (Memphis) slammed a three run homer to take the 3-2 lead.

But the Fish punched back in the top of the fourth when Seth Lancaster (Coastal Carolina) clocked his second home run of the season, a two run bomb to right that gave Lexington County a 4-3 lead.

Riley Hogan (South Carolina) added a run for the Fish in the sixth on a SAC fly that plated Dom Cuoci (St. Joseph’s). After six Lexington County led 5-3.

A pivotal point in the game struck in the bottom of the seventh when Florence loaded the bases with one out in the inning.

Clay Hunt (College of Charleston) came in relief to try to mute the RedWolves and he did just that.

On the first pitch he got Clay Casey (Delta State) to ground down to Lancaster at third who turned the 5-4-3 double play and got the Fish out of the jam.

Lexington County went quietly in the eighth and ninth innings and turned to Hunter Dollander (USC-Aiken) to try to notch his fourth save.

Florence got the leadoff man on when Brandon Chapman (George Washington) doubled to right center.

After a deep fly out to leftfield, Tanner Mann-Fix (Florence-Darlington Tech) knocked in Chapman with a SAC fly.

Webb struck out but advanced to first as the pitch was in the dirt and he beat out the throw to first.

With the tying run on base with two outs, Zach Jacobs (Francis Marion) lifted one the opposite way towards the line in shallow left field. Racing over from the left-center field alley, Will Thomas (Anderson) made a sensational sliding catch to save the tying run from coming in and ended the game in spectacular fashion.

The Blowfish escaped Florence with the 5-4 win and notched their third straight victory. Tomorrow night the Fish are back on the road for the first and only matchup at Finch Field against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Coverage on z93.1 FM The Lake will begin at 6:45 and first pitch from Finch Field is set for 7:00 pm.