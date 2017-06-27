Cause of deadly house fire under investigation

Kimberlei Davis

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The woman who died as the result of a house fire on Monday in the 500 block of Cedar Lane has been identified.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said the victim, 62-year-old Carolyn Baker died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

