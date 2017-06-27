Fireflies come up short against Legends Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, KY (Fireflies) –  Columbia’s late surge came up just short at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Fireflies scored three runs in the ninth inning, but fell 6-5 to the Legends. Both clubs combined to scored five runs in the final frame.

The last inning was a roller coaster of emotion for each team. Columbia (2-4, 42-32) trailed 4-2, heading into the top of the ninth. Brandon Brosher started squad’s rally with a lead-off walk. Lexington (3-3, 37-38) reliever Matt Wynne (W, 2-2) retired the next two hitters, but the Fireflies weren’t done. Milton Ramos singled to keep the inning alive. Following this, Arnaldo Berrios came up clutch and launched a three-run homer – his first as a Firefly. The visitors grabbed a 5-4 advantage. Berrios also finished with three hits and four RBIs.

The Legends responded in the bottom of the ninth and earned the victory. Matt Blackham (L, 3-1) gave up three hits and two runs in his 20th appearance of the season.

Columbia jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third. Ramos scored from third base on a wild pitch. Lexington erased this small deficit in the fourth frame. Fireflies starting pitcher Blake Taylor yielded four runs on four hits during the inning. Despite this, the lefty had a terrific start to his outing – retired the first 10 batters.

Joe Zanghi was impressive out of the bullpen for the visitors. The right-hander pitched a season-high three scoreless innings.

The Fireflies are back in action against the Lexington Legends on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Harol Gonzalez (4-5, 4.40) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Arnaldo Hernandez (0-0, 6.14) is set to pitch for Lexington.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 11:45 a.m.

