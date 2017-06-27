McConnell delays Senate health bill vote amid lack of support





Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican senators he is delaying a vote on the GOP health care bill until after the Fourth of July recess because he does not have the votes to move it to debate, two senior Senate Republican aides tell ABC News.

Earlier today Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told ABC News: “I expect to have the support and get it done … and yes, we will vote this week.”

At least five Republican senators said they had opposed the procedural vote on the GOP health care plan, effectively blocking the bill from reaching the Senate floor.

In order to pass the health care bill through the Senate, Republicans can afford only two defections; in case of a tie, they have the option of calling in Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo