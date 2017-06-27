Motorcyclist leads Kershaw County Sheriff on high-speed chase

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A motorcyclist led the Sheriff of Kershaw County on a chase on Interstate 20 Monday night, before being arrested.

The chase began about 8:30 p.m. when Jody Fogle, 44, traveled pass Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews at 101 miles per hour, according to authorities.

Sheriff Matthews was in an unmarked patrol car when Fogle failed to stop for blue lights after reaching speeds of 104 miles per hour.

He was taken into custody at a rest area on I-20 between US 601 and US 521.

Sheriff Matthews said Fogle has an extensive criminal history to include multiple DUI offenses, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

