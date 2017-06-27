Wendy Brawley Sworn In As District 70 Representative
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- a ceremony surrounded by friends, family and other lawmakers, Wendy Brawley officially became a representative of S.C. House District 70.
Wendy Brawley represents parts of Lower Richland and Sumter counties in the statehouse.
Brawley’s new position comes after longtime representative Joe Neal passed away in February. Neal’s family endorsed Brawley during her campaign.
Some say Brawley’s achievement is not only a win for district 70 but also a victory for democrats in the palmetto state.
“We have come up with excellent candidates but being that it’s a red state, we’ve got a lot more challenges. So to see her come in here today and be inaugurated in this chamber, it’s marvelous,” said campaign volunteer Jerry Emanuel.
Joe Neal held this seat for over 20 years but Brawley says she’s not intimidated by being the newest kid in the house. She says she looks forward to coming back to work at the statehouse in January