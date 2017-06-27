Woman shot, persons of interest sought

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia police are looking for three ‘persons of interest’ after a woman was shot early Tuesday.

Police say they would like to talk with the three people seen in these surveillance photos in connection with the case.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the 200 block of East Exchange Boulevard where they found a woman in her early 20’s at the Baymont Inn and Suites suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is listed in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

