2 hit, killed by Amtrak train outside DC





Authorities are investigating after two railroad employees were killed on Tuesday night after being struck by an Amtrak train as it approached Union Station in Washington, D.C.

The victims were employees of CSX Transportation, the railroad company confirmed. They have not yet been identified.

Both Amtrak and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of our employees,” CSX Transportation said in a statement Wednesday morning. “CSX management representatives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation of this tragic incident. At this time the names of the involved employees are being withheld out of respect for the privacy of their families.”

Officials said the incident occurred while Amtrak Train 175, heading from Boston to New York, was approaching Washington Union Station at about 11:18 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The two CSX workers were struck on the railroad tracks near the intersection of 9th Street and New York Avenue Northeast. There were no injuries to the train’s crew or the 121 passengers on board.

“Circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Amtrak will work with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and others to review the incident,” Amtrak said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Amtrak was particularly saddened that incident involved fellow railroaders employed by CSX.”

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari initially had said the two people struck appeared to be trespassing in the area.

The company said it is working with D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and others to review the incident. Amtrak service is expected to be restored by mid-morning Wednesday.

The deaths of the two people struck were also confirmed by D.C. Fire and EMS on Twitter.

Persons struck by train 1200 blk NY Ave NE. On scene with 2 deceased individuals. Dispatched 11:55 PM. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 28, 2017

Alex Wong/Getty Images