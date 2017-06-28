3 Arrested in Connection to Hotel Shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Columbia Police investigators have arrested three males in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that occurred at a local hotel earlier this week.

Devonte Anderson,22, Aaron Brown,18, and a minor have been arrested.

Anderson is charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Anderson was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at the North Main Street library by the Columbia Police Department’s Warrant Team. He will be booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Two teen co-defendants have also been arrested in connection with the crime.

Brown and a 16-year-old are charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy. Both turned themselves in to law enforcement yesterday.

CPD Investigators believe the trio went to the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Exchange Boulevard on June 26 to rob the 22-year-old victim.

Authorities say as a result, she was shot multiple times in the upper body and remains at a local hospital in critical condition.

It is not believed that the victim and suspects knew each other before the crime occurred.