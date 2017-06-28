Officials: Crews Recover Body of Teen in Lake Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The body of a teen missing in the waters of Lake Carolina was recovered around 2am Wednesday morning say Columbia Fire Officials.

Columbia Fire, SC DNR and Richland County Deputies were involved in the search.

Fire officials say the teenage male went missing in the water Tuesday night.

Crews were about to suspend the search early Wednesday morning when divers recovered the body.

The Richland County Coroner is expected to conduct and autopsy. Officials are investigating the circumstances.