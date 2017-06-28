One killed in possible hostage situation at apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCIV) – North Charleston police officials say a man barricaded himself in a an apartment with a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the man came out of the apartment after talking with police but the woman inside was found deceased.

The suspect has been detained and is expected to be charged with murder.

According to dispatch officials, the call first came from an apartment complex on Ashley Phosphate just before 6 a.m.

