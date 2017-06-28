Teen Who Drowned in Lake Carolina Identified

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of the teenager who drowned Tuesday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says that Elias Pierre,15 died as a result of asphyxia due to fresh water drowning.

Columbia Fire Department and Richland County EMS were dispatched at 6:30pm Tuesday night to a water rescue on Lake Carolina at the bridge on Lake Carolina Boulevard in the Lake Carolina subdivision.

Richland County coroner confirms Elias Pierre, the 15-year-old who was recovered by divers in the early hours of the morning, died by the result of drowning. Both Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Natural Resources had a diver in the water… and they were about to discontinue their search for the night, but just before they did divers discovered the victim.

“We don’t want to stop. We don’t want to stop for the family or for ourselves. We want to bring some closure if that’s what this is going to come to,” Brick Lewis said, Columbia’s Fire Chief.

It was about midnight when crews recovered Pierre’s body. According to the Fire Department’s report, witnesses say Pierre was last seen in the water in distress… and when he went under, he didn’t resurface.

Chief Lewis said even though there were many witnesses on scene, there are conflicting stories as to how Pierre ended up in the water. According to residents of the Deer Harbor Court area, it’s unusual for people to be swimming in the lake.

“People tubing, and pontoons floating around. You know, the regular activity on the lake… but never anybody swimming in the lake or anything,” Angie Johnson said, a resident of the area for 12 years.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Pierre family. You can click here to help the family out.