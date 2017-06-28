Trio arrested in burglary ring, deputies say

1/5 Michael Smalls

2/5 Jamel Burgess

3/5 Thaddeus Peterson

4/5 Provided/RCSD

5/5 Provided/RCSD









RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say after a four month long investigation, they have arrested the final suspect in a burglary ring.

Michael Smalls, 24, Jamel Burgess, 18, and Thaddeus Peterson, 19, are allegedly linked to crimes in Richland County, Kershaw County, Irmo, and the City of Columbia and will likely face additional charges with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department and the Irmo Police Department.

During a search of Smalls’ home in February, deputies say they found 18 small bags of cocaine and several of the following stolen items: handguns, laptops, IPads, cell phones, and game consoles.

Smalls is charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of larceny, three counts of possession of a stolen weapon, two counts of receiving stolen goods, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within a half mile of a school.

Burgess is charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

Arrest warrants were served on Burgess in May 2017 who was already in custody in Calhoun County on unrelated charges.

Peterson is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.