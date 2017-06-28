Wil Crowe signs with Nationals Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock pitcher Wil Crowe signed a contract with the Washington Nationals, ABC Columbia confirmed Wednesday night.

The deal is worth nearly $950,000.

Crowe was taken by Washington in the second round of the MLB Draft in early June, after an up-and-down career with Carolina.

In his three full seasons with USC, Crowe went 17-12 in 39 starts, but had to sit out the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery.

Crowe becomes the seventh National drafted this year to sign with the team.