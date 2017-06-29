Deputy injured, suspect crashes after chase in Sumter County

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A car went airborne and rolled over multiple times on Mooneyhan Road in Sumter County Wednesday night after a brief pursuit by a Sumter County Sheriff’s deputy, the agency said.

The deputy was conducting a driver’s license safety checkpoint about 8:15 p.m. when the deputy noticed a vehicle turn around in a church parking lot to avoid the checkpoint.

The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and continued on, authorities say.

The vehicle 19-year-old Tyburious Heyward was driving hit a curb at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Mannng Avenue; Heyward and another occupant were not injured.

During the case, authorities say a deputy hit a tree when he lost control of his vehicle.

The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

