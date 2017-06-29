Sumter man accused of intentionally setting home on fire with seven children inside

Kimberlei Davis

Timothy Browder/Provided

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Seven children were inside a residence when deputies say a man set the home on fire.

Timothy Browder, 36, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with second degree arson, seven counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, filing a false insurance claim and burning property to defraud insurers.

The incident occurred at a home in the 3100 block of Richland Drive.

Browder is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

