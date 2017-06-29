USC expected to hire South Florida’s Mark Kingston as head baseball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to numerous sources, South Carolina plans to hire South Florida head baseball coach Mark Kingston to the same role at USC.

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has a meeting set for Friday morning to finalize Kingston’s contract.

Kingston is considered to be one of the best up-and-coming head coaches in the business, after leading the Bulls to two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons.

Prior to USF, Kingston spent five seasons at Illinois State, winning the Missouri Valley Conference twice.

Kingston has averaged 34 wins in eight years as a head coach at the Division I level.

This is an developing story. Please check back with ABC Columbia for future updates.