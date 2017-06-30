‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in burglaries by deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Pascale, 38, is wanted for two counts of first and second degree burglary and larceny.

Deputies say Pascale is possibly hiding with family in the Lake Worth, Florida or in the Nyack, New York area.

On May 17, Pascale is accused of breaking into a home in the 1500 block of Leesburg Road while the elderly victim was sleeping.

He was able to take a single barrel shotgun and a World War II rifle, deputies say.

On May 18, Pascle and an accomplice are accused of breaking into the K Cleaners located in the 1600 of Leesburg Road and stealing an undisclosed amount cash.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Pascale has been linked to both of these burglaries and is also wanted by the Columbia Police Department on three burglary warrants and two grand larceny warrants; The second suspect has been arrested and charged by both the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Columbia.

Pascale is described as a white male, 5’5” tall, 185 pounds, facial hair, and light brown hair. Sheriff Lott is asking for assistance in locating Pascale.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.